SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Impressions of Saratoga is celebrating the Impression Pups’ Annual Birthday Pawty in early March. Each year the dog-friendly shop hosts the event celebrating the shop’s five pups, Smalls, Cookie, Smitty, Pupa and Thatcher.

The event is “Scout” themed, with BowWow Bisque and Scout Snacks! A local Girl Scout Troop will also be in front of the store with Girl Scout Cookies for sale. All treats are dog friendly and prepared in house using natural and local ingredients.

Those who have a furry friend themselves are welcome to celebrate with Impressions. Dogs must be well behaved, good with other dogs and leashed for the event at all times. If you don’t want to miss out on the fun but your dog would rather stay home, Impressions is offering a Pawty Pick Up Pack to take home.

Impressions will also be collecting donations for local shelters. They’re accepting, new or gently used toys, collars, leashed, beds, blankets or towels. Dried and canned dog and cat food is also appreciated. The 9th annual birthday party will take place on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Impressions, 368 Broadway in Saratoga Springs.