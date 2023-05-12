ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An ice cream store for the underserved community in Albany is now open. The ice cream store is run by Bishop Avery Comithier, who is part of Pastors on Patrol with the Albany Police Department.

The store is located on Second Avenue. There are also arcade games so kids can hangout inside. Bishop Comithier said he wanted to provide a safe place for kids during the summer.

“Just come have fun. They can play the arcade games. This is what it is all about — having resources instead of the street,” he said.

The bishop said the ice cream shop will stay open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.