ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Huzzah! The NY Capital District Renaissance Festival is returning to Indian Ladder Farms this Saturday and Sunday.

The two-date event will take place on June 11-12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., each day, rain or shine. This year’s theme is magic, and all magicians young and old are welcome to perform their best tricks and spells on the grounds of Indian Ladder Farms.

“People really get into it! We have people coming in full armor and people dressed in royalty – really it’s just your chance to live in this fantasy world,” Kendall Hudson, the festival director.

What can you expect? The classic fan favorites of jousting, turkey legs, and the princess tea party return as well.

Since its founding in 2014, the New York Capital District Renaissance Festival has welcomed thousands of guests to the two-day event at Indian Ladder Farms. Designed as a budget-friendly family event, the festival brings the Renaissance era to life to the residents of Albany’s Capital District and beyond.

