MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York announced Tuesday that a grant award worth over $10 million has been given to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley to build a new headquarters. The award to the Town of Montgomery was made through the Community Development Block Grant CARES program, administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal.

Due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for food assistance across the Hudson Valley Region grew so much that the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley outgrew its current facility. The new distribution warehouse will provide increased capacity to obtain, store, and distribute food donations to 400 member agencies across six counties in the lower Hudson Valley: Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan, Rockland, and Putnam.

Molly Nicol, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, said this is exciting news that will be a game-changer for her organization. “We are grateful to the entire team who worked to make this happen,” she concluded.