Hudson River Maritime Museum seeking donations for Mitten Tree drive

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson River Maritime Museum is collecting winter accessories as part of the museum’s annual Mitten Tree drive. The museum is seeking donations including gloves, mittens, hats, scarves, socks, hand warmers, and umbrellas.

The donations will be hung on a 10’ wooden tree structure built at the museum’s Wooden Boat School. When the tree is full, donations will be brought to local adult and children’s services organizations.

Items can be for all ages and can be brought to the museum store at 50 Rondout Landing in Kingston. The store is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a box will be available on the front porch to accept donations when the store is closed.

The museum is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of the maritime history of the Hudson River, its tributaries and related industries. In addition to extensive collections documenting maritime transportation, industry, recreation, and natural science, the museum offers classes and programs.

More information about the museum can be found on the Hudson River Maritime Museum website.