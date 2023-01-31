SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Crossing Park is the lucky recipient of a Lend-A-Hand grant from the Adirondack Trust Company Community fund. Located between Hudson River and Champlain Canal, the park is excited for this grant as it attracts more than 30,000 visitors annually.

The park explains the $2,476 grant will be used to purchase native perennial plants, installed by Hudson Crossing Park’s volunteer gardeners. Funds will also go toward purchasing tools, equipment and supplies necessary to maintain garden areas in the park. Lastly, the money will help offset the cost of developing educational materials, including signs and website content to identify plants, printed materials to accompany nature talks and children’s programs and DIY guides.

Hudson Crossing Park comments, “We are thrilled to receive this funding from the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund,” said Hudson Crossing Park Director Kate Morse. “The grant will be a vital part of our efforts to create pollinator gardens along the park’s many trails. These gardens will, in turn, grow into ongoing educational opportunities for children and others in the community.”