CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson River Community Credit Union (HRCCU) has made a $10,000 donation to support the Glens Falls Area Youth Center (GFAYC). GFAYC provides a wide-variety of educational, recreational and life-skills programs for at-risk youth living in Warren, Washington and Saratoga Counties.

HRCCU CEO Sue Commanda states, “HRCCU is proud to continue to support local high-impact youth centers that are shaping the lives of children and adolescents in the Capital District,” “Our donation to the Glens Falls Area Youth Center reflects a decade-long commitment to youth programs that seek to enrich the lives of children and provide financial assistance to local families in need, ensuring everyone has access to critical developmental programs regardless of their ability to pay. This is just one more way, HRCCU is working to make life better for the communities we serve.”

The donation will be used to support the free programs and services GFAYC offers such as the Youth Center’s health and wellness program. the program helps kids become healthier physically, mentally, and emotionally, by fusing together a blend of recreation, life skills, and enlightenment. The food program will also benefit from the funding which serves snacks and dinner, provides hygiene supplies and helps maintain recreational equipment within the facility. The Youth Center is also working to provide additional Social Emotional Learning (SEL) opportunities for its children.

GFAYC Executive Director Molly Congdon-Hunsdon comments, “These funds will greatly help the Glens Falls Area Youth Center in continuing our mission to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity to break the generational cycle of poverty through our educational, recreational and life-skills programs,”

HRCCU explains they’ve donated more than $200,000 to local youth centers in the Capital District. In addition to its on-going donations to GFAYC, it has also provided funding to other youth-centered programs including the Saratoga Regional YMCA Corinth Branch’s After School Enrichment Program, the Cohoes Community Center, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area. Donations have been used to purchase new equipment, provide meals, and deliver educational and developmental programs to local disadvantaged youth.