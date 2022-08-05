SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Community theater group Home Made Theater is hosting a special event this month to provide resources to keep its history of drama and music going. On Sunday, Aug. 21, Home Made Theater will partner with Saratoga Arts to host a special fundraiser concert at Congress Park.

The groups will perform a staging of “Sunday in the Park with George,” a musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. The concert will consist of a 14-person cast and 12-piece orchestra, whose job is great. The music they perform will fill in the space of a show with no scenery, a small amount of costuming, and an all-out emphasis on the cast and music themselves.

The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. in Congress Park. The show is free, but Home Made Theater will be collecting donations to keep its continuing slate of shows going into the future.

Featured in the show will be returning performers Keenon McCollum, Adrian Appleman, Anne-Marie Baker, Christopher Buettner, Lauren Kerr, Eric Rudy and Kelly Sienkiewicz. Debut performers include Travis Brunell, Heather Ferlo, Megan Morse, Aliveah Nelson, Zach Simpson, Kayla Toney and Jeannine Trimboli.

“Sunday in the Park with George” tells the story of an artist named George and his great-grandson, also an artist named George. The show is inspired by “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” a painting by French pointillist painter Georges Seurat. The protagonist serves as a representation of the real-life painter, and a tribute to and celebration of his work.