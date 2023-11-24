ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holidays are quickly approaching and if you celebrate Christmas, you be be getting ready or already have your tree set up. And if you have children, you may be wanting to bring them to visit with Santa.

Here’s where you can find Santa — and maybe an elf or two– around the Capital Region.

Malls

Crossgates Mall

Santa will be at Crossgates Mall on the lower level from Apex Entertainment on various dates and times through Christmas Eve. Each child will get a special gift with an photo purchase. You can visit the Crossgates website to see Santa’s schedule each week.

Pictures with Santa will be from now through December 24. Santa’s Workshop is located outside of L.L. Bean.

Hours:

Now to December 14: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

From December 15 to December 23: Daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wilton Mall

Santa will be at the Wilton Mall from December 1 to December 24 to take photos. There will also be a Breakfast with Santa event on December 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hours:

December 1-17: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

December 18-23: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

December 24: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Viaport Rotterdam

Wintertime Wonderland is coming to Viaport Rotterdam. The Wonderland includes photos with Santa, meet and greet with special characters, balloon artists, sand art, an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, carnival rides, face painting, treats and more. You can buy tickets on the Wonderland website.

Tree lightings

Many tree lighting events around the Capital Region include a visit from Santa. Events include:

New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks celebration on Sunday, December 3 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza

Kids can meet Santa in his cottage after the downtown Saratoga Springs tree lighting at 6 p.m. on November 30

City of Amsterdam tree lighting on Friday, November 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Mohawk Valley Overlook Bridge

City of Cohoes tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, November 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Silliman Park

Ballston Spa’s annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Friday, December 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Wiswall Park

City of Glens Falls tree lighting in City Park on Friday, December 1 at 6:15 p.m.

Gloversville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 2 at 5 p.m. in Wandel Park

The town of Greenfield’s annual tree lighting on December 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Community Center

Rotterdam’s Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, December 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1100 Sunrise Boulevard with the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.

City of Watervliet’s Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 25 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Veteran’s Memorial Park

Christmas tree farms

Santa will be making an appearance on weekends at Bob’s Trees in Hagaman and Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa. Bob’s is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Christmas. Ellms opens on November 24 and will be open Monday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Events

Altamont

Christmas Land is back for it’s 8th year at 3068 Furbeck Road in Altamont. The attraction includes food and drinks, cookie decorating, train rides, light displays, kids activities, horse drawn carriages, gifts, Santa Claus, and more.

Christmas Land opens November 25 and runs on weekends through December 16. You can buy tickets on the Christmas Land website.

Round Lake

Quick Response has opened “Santa’s Playland,” its annual holiday lights drive-thru display, at 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake. The free display runs now through January 6. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance each night.

Gloversville

Santa will be visiting several businesses around Gloversville starting on Small Business Saturday and several times in December.

Micropolis Cooperative Gallery on November 25 from 10 a.m. to noon

Breakfast with Santa at Gloversville High School on December 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

EmpowHERing Designs on December 2 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Gloversville Christmas Parade on December 2 at 5 p.m.

Gloversville Senior Center on December 9 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kay’s Beautique on December 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

44 Lakes Customized Gifts & Décor on December 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Glove Theatre on December 17 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Chatham

Santa is set to make an appearance at Chatham WinterFest on December 9 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Crandell Theater and around the village sidewalks.

Queensbury

Santa will be making an appearance at Candy Cane Lane at SUNY Adirondack on December 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hudson Falls

The Hudson Falls Hometown Holiday Celebration features a Santa rescue by the fire department. Children can visit with Santa after in Juckett Park on December 1 at 6 p.m.

Whitehall

The 4th annual Christmas parade on December 2 followed by float awards, a performance by the Whitehall High School Select Chorus, and photos with Santa Claus in Riverside Park.

Warrensburg

Christmas in Warrensburg on December 2 at River Street Plaza features an artisan fair, craft beverages, demonstrations, wine and spirit sampling, kids craft workshops, food, live music, and Santa Claus.