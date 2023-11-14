GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thanksgiving is just a couple weeks away, and some restaurants and community centers around the greater Glens Falls area are tipping their tricorne hats to the occasion. From a community dinner open to everyone to a series of unique menus, and from the dinner table to the place to run off the turkey weight, here’s who’s holding a special Thanksgiving event.
Community dinner
- Hometown Thanksgiving at Christ Church
- Noon – 2 p.m.
- Christ United Methodist Church, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls
- A free community Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings at Christ United Methodist Church
- Meal delivery can be coordinated at (518) 232-8896 or hometownthanksgiving@gmail.com
Restaurants
- The Sagamore
- 1-6 p.m.
- 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing
- Full buffet for resort guests
- $80 for adults, $40 for kids ages 6-12, $10 for kids 10 and under
- Garnet Hill Lodge
- Noon – 4 p.m.
- 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River
- Buffet with takeout option, as well as live music and open trails
- $50 for adults, $20 for kids 12 and younger
- The Queensbury Hotel
- Noon – 4 p.m.
- 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
- Salads, carving stations, entrees, and desserts
- $60 for adults, $27 for kids, free for 5 and under
- Reservations required
- Fort William Henry
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. takeout, 2-5 p.m. dine-in
- 48 Canada St., Lake George
- Thanksgiving dinner options two ways – takeout from the Village Blacksmith, or in-person at the fort’s Carriage House
- Takeout is $50 for two people, $100 for four; the buffet is $60 for adults, $24 for kids ages 6-11, free for kids 5 and under
- TR’s Restaurant and Lounge
- Noon – 4 p.m.
- Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George
- Full dinner with plenty of choices
- $48 for adults, $19 for kids, free for ages 5 and under
Turkey trots
- Glens Falls
- Glens Falls Gobble Wobble 5K
- 8:15 a.m.
- The Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls
- Benefits the Open Door Mission
- $25 registration for ages 11 and up, $10 for 4-10, free for 0-3
- Lake Placid
- Adirondack Health 5K
- 8:30 a.m. – noon
- The Beach House, Parkside Drive, Lake Placid
- Benefits local food pantries and the Adirondack Health Fit for Life Program
- $25 registration
- Saranac Lake
- 2023 Bitters & Bones Turkey Trot
- 8 a.m.
- 65 Broadway St., Saranac Lake
- Benefitting Saranac Lake Interfaith Food Pantry and Saranac Lake Students Needs Fund
- $25 for adults, $20 for kids, $10 for dogs