GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thanksgiving is just a couple weeks away, and some restaurants and community centers around the greater Glens Falls area are tipping their tricorne hats to the occasion. From a community dinner open to everyone to a series of unique menus, and from the dinner table to the place to run off the turkey weight, here’s who’s holding a special Thanksgiving event.

Community dinner

Hometown Thanksgiving at Christ Church Noon – 2 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls A free community Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings at Christ United Methodist Church Meal delivery can be coordinated at (518) 232-8896 or hometownthanksgiving@gmail.com



Restaurants

The Sagamore 1-6 p.m. 110 Sagamore Road, Bolton Landing Full buffet for resort guests $80 for adults, $40 for kids ages 6-12, $10 for kids 10 and under

Garnet Hill Lodge Noon – 4 p.m. 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River Buffet with takeout option, as well as live music and open trails $50 for adults, $20 for kids 12 and younger

The Queensbury Hotel Noon – 4 p.m. 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls Salads, carving stations, entrees, and desserts $60 for adults, $27 for kids, free for 5 and under Reservations required

Fort William Henry 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. takeout, 2-5 p.m. dine-in 48 Canada St., Lake George Thanksgiving dinner options two ways – takeout from the Village Blacksmith, or in-person at the fort’s Carriage House Takeout is $50 for two people, $100 for four; the buffet is $60 for adults, $24 for kids ages 6-11, free for kids 5 and under

TR’s Restaurant and Lounge Noon – 4 p.m. Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George Full dinner with plenty of choices $48 for adults, $19 for kids, free for ages 5 and under



Turkey trots