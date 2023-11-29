ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With many people taking advantage of online sales around the holidays, including on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Albany Police Department is warning of increased risks of package thefts. In addition to Albany County, package thieves, also known as porch pirates, have been an issue across the Capital Region in recent years.

According to statistics by Capital One Shopping, around one in every four people in New York lose at least one package to theft per year. To prevent package thefts, the Albany Police Department recommends online shoppers follow these tips:

Schedule your delivery – Make sure that you are home when your package arrives. If you can’t be home at the time of the delivery, connect with a neighbor and see if they can hold onto the package for you.

Send the package to an alternate location – Have your package sent to a neighbor’s home or someone you trust who can retrieve it. You can also send the package to the post office and have them hold onto it.

Consider a home security system – A security system may deter potential thieves and will often alert police in the event of an incident. Cameras can also assist police during their investigation.

Sign up for tracking alerts – This will help you keep track of where your package is and when it is scheduled to be delivered so you can plan accordingly.

Insure your package – While it may come at an extra cost, insurance may offer coverage for lost, damaged, or stolen packages.

Albany Police says anyone who believes their package has been stolen should contact the South Station or Center Station to file a police report. Consumers should also reach out to the business where they purchased the item.