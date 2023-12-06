ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Planet Fitness and the Salvation Army are teaming up to bring holiday joy to local children in need. Planet Fitness locations throughout upstate New York have installed Salvation Army Angel Trees in their clubs that allow donors to adopt “angels”.

“At Planet Fitness, we believe in the importance of giving back to the community,” said John Hrinda. Vice President of Field Operations at IGNITE Fitness Holdings, a Planet Fitness franchise. “We hope to see members of Planet Fitness and the larger New York community come out and fulfill the wishes of children in need this holiday season!”

Donors can select a tag with the needs of a local child and purchase the item listed. The deadline for the Salvation Army Angel Trees is December 11. The following are Planet Fitness locations around the Capital Region: