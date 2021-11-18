TSA: What Thanksgiving foods you can carry-on, what has to be in checked baggage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re planning on traveling by air for the holidays, you might want to check how the food has to be transported. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has specified what Thanksgiving foods can be carried through a security checkpoint and what has to be in checked baggage.

The basic rule from TSA is if it’s a solid item, then it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag.

Food items often need some additional security screening, so TSA recommends placing those items in a clear plastic bag or other container.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:

Baked goods

Frozen, cooked or uncooked meats

Cooked or uncooked stuffing

Casseroles

Mac and cheese

Fresh vegetables

Fresh fruit

Candy

Spices

(Credit: TSA)

Thanksgiving foods that should be packed in checked baggage:

Cranberry sauce

Gravy

Wine, champagne or sparking apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables

Preserves, jams and jellies

Maple syrup

(Credit: TSA)

If you’re unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on or checked bag, you can use the “What can I bring?” feature on the TSA’s website. You can also tweet @AskTSA to ask how best to travel with a specific food item.