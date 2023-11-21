COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday was the first day of one of the busiest travel times of the year. The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday will be the busiest times to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

One traveler at Albany International Airport said there were minimal disruptions with their flights arriving and departing on time.

“We’re picking up one college kid then going to the other,” Margot Gordon, who traveled from Chicago, said. “So it’s been busy but very smooth.”

Albany airport was filled with hundreds of families and friends reuniting for the holiday. One mom continued her family’s airport prank tradition for her daughter and grandkids.

“Every year, when my daughter comes home with her two children, we always pull a prank,” Linda DeLuke said. “One time, we came last year, we were all in Joe Dirt wigs. So we stand there just to see her reaction and the kids’ reaction.”

This year’s prank was inspired by an Impractical Jokers skit. But their arrival became even more memorable when her daughter realized that NEWS10 was there to capture the moment.

While some have been traveling from other cooler climates, others needed to readjust to the frigid temperatures like the Doll family.

“Southern Florida, so here we are in the cold,” Marilou Doll said.

But Marilou said her travels also had almost no disruptions.

“Very good really, really it’s been quite good,” she said. “The line up to get the rental car but other than that its been good.”

Airport officials are still advising travelers to arrive at least two hours before departure and to ensure they have all necessary documentation to help prevent any delays at the TSA line, which looks a little different because of work around the airport.

Due to the ongoing construction, the pedestrian bridge from the parking garage will be closed; however, travelers will still be able to access the terminal from the first floor.