COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pastor of Victory Church in Albany opened a mini department store called Our Place in 2021 for foster children to get new clothes, bedding, and shoes. They have also been busy collecting toys and other gifts for the holidays.

This year, the store is taking specific requests from children so the presents feel personalized.

“When you do that, that’s more like a Christmas you or I would receive growing up,” Pastor Charlie Muller said. “I grew up in a middle class family, and I was asked what would you want, so we try to make it as much as a homestyle Christmas as we can.”

The gifts will be wrapped, put in a stocking, and taken to the foster home so the children can open them on Christmas morning.