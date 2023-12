RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from Columbia High School and CDTA partnered for a holiday concert on Friday morning. The student band played from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Joseph Bruno Rail Station.

The band consists of the high school brass and saxophone ensemble, chamber singers and chamber orchestra. Officials with CDTA said they see a steady increase of travelers during the holiday season and wanted to boost holiday cheer.

The students will perform again on Friday, Dec. 22.