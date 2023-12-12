ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While the holidays are a time for many to come together with friends and families, there may be older adults in your local community who do not have anyone to celebrate with. Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer County residents interested in spreading holiday cheer to local seniors can participate in the Home Instead Be a Santa to a Senior® program.

“The holidays can be hard for many older adults, especially those who may not have a companion to share them with,” said Jim Hurley, owner of the Albany and Schenectady Home Instead offices. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help these seniors experience the happiness and togetherness the season can bring.”

Those interested can pick an ornament from a Be a Santa to a Senior tree that will include the name and desired gift of an older adult. Shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the tree with the ornament attached.

The last day to purchase and drop off a gift is December 18. The gifts will then be delivered to the seniors in time for the holidays. Trees can be found at:

Colonie Center – 131 Colonie Center in Albany

Home Instead – 650 Franklin St, Suite 301 in Schenectady

Via Port Rotterdam – 93 W Campbell Rd in Schenectady

Program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 100 local seniors. For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 518-346-6769.