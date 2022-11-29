HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From December 1 until December 17, children in Halfmoon will have a chance to mail their letters to Santa. A mailbox will be placed outside Town Hall for children to drop off their letters, and each participant will receive a response from Saint Nick himself—with a personalized surprise to boot, organizers said.

Halfmoon Parks and Recreation staff said to include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with each letter. This must be included for a child to receive an answer from Santa.

The mailbox will be located outside the front door of the Halfmoon Town Hall, located at 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza. If you have any questions, call Ross MacNeil, Director of Halfmoon Recreation, at (518) 371-7410 ext. 2272, or email rmacneil@townofhalfmoon.org.