RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Santa’s Magical Express, hosted by Yankee Trails, is returning to the Capital Region for its 12th season. The show opens on Friday, November 24 at 5 p.m.

Santa’s Magical Express let’s children help get Santa’s stolen hat back from Jack Frost and save Christmas. They can also write a letter to Santa, meet Frosty, Mrs. Clause, Ebenezer Scrooge, Sprinkle, Twinkle, and Santa’s Head Elf, Winky, as well as other special appearances

“The holidays have always been something that has brought our family together, and our family at Yankee Trails loves nothing more than sharing this tradition with Capital Region families,” said Stephen Tobin, President of Yankee Trails. “We’re proud to announce our 12th season and encourage everyone to continue traditions, or maybe make some new ones with us, and help save Christmas!”

There are two show options: Santa’s Magical Express full 100-minute show at Yankee Trails headquarters in Rensselaer and Santa’s Magical Express On Tour at Crossgates Mall. The 60-minute on tour version is designed for younger children and departs from Heroes Hideout in the mall.

Both shows include cookies and milk, a motorcoach adventure through town, a photo op with the North Pole team, and a magical jingle bell. The full-theatrical show also includes photos with Santa, a trolley ride, hat decorations, a mailbox for letters to the North Pole, and singing and dancing at the North Pole.

The shows run at various times every Thursday to Saturday through December 23. You can buy tickets for both shows on the Santa’s Magical Express website.