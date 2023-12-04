LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 9, Capital Region Toys for Tots is hosting its annual Winter Hangarland. The special holiday event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is highlighted by the arrival of Santa, who will be stopping by in a helicopter at 10:30 a.m.

There will be fun activities throughout the day, including face painting, games, and crafts. Families can take photos with Santa for $5. Those who bring a new, unwrapped toy donation will receive a free picture.

Tickets to the event cost $7 per person or $20 for a family of 4. All proceeds benefit the Capital Region Toys for Tots. Families can park in the lot and ride the CDTA Trolley to The Hangar!