Santa Claus is coming to town! Santa returning to Colonie Center before Thanksgiving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Santa Claus is returning to Colonie Center ahead of the holidays! Santa will be at the Center from November 20 through December 24.

On November 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa is returning to light the holiday tree and participate in other holiday activities. Santa’s workshop will be located outside of L.L.Bean where he will listen to children’s wish lists and pose for photos.

Children will be positioned in front of Santa’s desk due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Colonie Center said the first 100 guests to visit Santa and purchase a photo package of $27.95 or more will receive a free 5×7 photo print. Attendees will also have the chance to win a $250 shopping spree to H&M.

Advance reservations are encouraged to help reduce wait times to visit Santa. Families who make reservations will also be able to purchase a photo package in advance. Santa will also be available to pose with pets on December 1, 8, and 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For a full list of available times and to make reservations, you can visit the Colonie Center event page. Santa breaks twice daily to feed his reindeer.

The Center will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen with extended hours on November 27 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.