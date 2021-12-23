Reduce, reuse and recycle this holiday season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holidays are almost upon on and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) wants to make sure residents know what should be recycled and what should be thrown away.

Gift materials

There are so many options when it comes to gift wrapping: ribbons, bows, wrapping and tissue paper. But after you open your gifts, what should you do with the wrapping?

When it comes to these materials, the DEC says to take time and consider how to dispose of them. Most of these items can be reused, recycled, composted or thrown in the trash.

Glossy paper: Reuse, recycle, garbage

Metallic paper: Reuse, garbage

Cellophane: Reuse, garbage

Plain paper: Reuse, recycle, compost, garbage

Tissue paper: Reuse, garbage

Paperboard tubes: Reuse, recycle, compost

Paperboard boxes: Reuse, recycle, compost

Ribbons: Reuse, garbage

Packaging and shipping materials

If you received packages in the mail this season, you’re most likely wondering what to do with the shipping materials. The DEC has some suggestions, but you should also check you local recycling guidelines.

Film plastics (bubble wrap, air pillows): Reuse, return to retail recycling

Paper (coiled or honeycomb paper wrap, paper air pillows): Reuse, home recycling, home compost

Starch packing peanuts: Reuse, home compost

Plant-based film plastics (bubble wrap, air pillows): Reuse

More information about retail recycling programs can be found on DEC’s website.

Electronics

Most electronics are illegal to be thrown in the trash under New York’s electronic waste law, which means they need to be recycled. If you receive new electronics during the holidays, the DEC wants you to recycle your old electronics responsibly.

Electronics that need to be recycled:

Computers (desktops, laptops, e-readers, tablets, etc.)

Computer accessories (mice, keyboards, monitors, printers, etc.)

Small electronic equipment (DVRs, DVD players, MP3 players, video game consoles, etc.)

Televisions

To recycle electronics, you can look for recycling opportunities including permanent collection locations, local collection events, mail-back programs, or at-home pickup. Manufacturers of this equipment are also required to provide consumers a free way to recycle their electronics.

For cell phones, wireless service providers that sell phones are required to provide the free reuse and recycling of up to 10 cell phones from any person or pay for the shipping of those phones to a recycling program. You can contact your local service provider for more recycling program details.

For more information about electronic waste recycling, you can visit the DEC website.

Reduce

In addition to recycling, the DEC wants to remind residents to try and reduce holiday waste. This includes:

Purchasing wrapping paper, cards, and gifts made with recycled material

Gifting personal belongings that you no longer use

Wrapping gifts with newspaper, comics, and pages from old magazines

Using reusable gift bags and wraps instead of single-use wrapping paper

Gifting your experiences or services instead of material items

Buying used and local to support your community’s economy and check out materials exchange groups on social media

More information about reducing, reusing, recycling and composting can be found on the DEC website.