Plane ticket prices expected to jump alongside travel demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s now November and time to start thinking about those holiday travel plans. If you haven’t booked flights yet for Thanksgiving and Christmas, experts say you should do it now.

Airfare is expected to jump by 18% over the next two months because of airline staffing shortages, increased interest in travel, and a seven-year high among jet fuel prices. Those staffing shortages and jet fuel prices are being caused by rebounding demand for travel after airlines and fuel suppliers had to cut operations during a low-demand summer.

