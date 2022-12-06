MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Middleburgh’s 22nd-annual “Miracle on Main Street” is slated for this Friday, December 9, from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Organizers say this Charles Dickens-like event grows with each passing year—not only in the hearts of the Middleburgh community, but from afar as well.

“This is the event I look most forward to all year,” said Bobbi Ryan, Dr. Best Museum Director of Special Events and Outreach. “Miracle brings people back to our quaint town year after year who have become part of our tradition; not only do they come back each year, they bring family and friends with them to experience this special evening. There’s nothing like it!”

“The Dr. Best Museum is ecstatic to have the support of our local community and business members. Our museum has been lucky enough to arrange for Santa’s reindeer to join us beginning in 2004,” added Ryan.

The museum will host the second annual Community Youth Artist’s Contest vote as part of the event. “There’s nothing quite like walking through the door of this museum travelling back to the early 1900s being surrounded by the family’s furniture, books, dishware-and at Christmas, their very own decorations adorn the tree and deck the halls,” said Ryan. “Stop in, vote for your favorite tree, and reminisce!” Winners of the contest will receive prizes sponsored by Schoharie Dental.

The merriment has spread over the years to include businesses on Wells Avenue, Railroad Avenue, Chestnut and Clauverwie Streets along with Main Street. There are many free offerings including a visit with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, the Candy Cane Express, and an extra special treat, Santa’s live reindeer beginning at 5 p.m. The village tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m., accompanied by the Middleburgh school band.

Middleburgh Area Business Association’s (MABA) committee member, Lisa Tenneson, cites many additional activities through the village with featured event sponsors including A&M Towing, Four Star Realty Group, FAM Funds, Patricia Guiry-Homestead Funding, Coltrain Funeral Home, and Todd Cipperly-Farmers Insurance. Businesses and non-profits sell everything from hot pretzels to soups; warmed chestnuts to baked goods. All the while, you can pick up special gifts for loved ones or grab a meal at one of the local restaurants with extended hours.

On-street parking will be closed at 4 p.m. on Main Street. Parking this year will be located at the Middleburgh Elementary School at 245 Main Street, where people will be shuttled by Jack Miller Tractor and A&M Towing with additional parking on Baker Avenue.