SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carolers will set out with lanterns in hand Saturday afternoon, visiting “starlit” small businesses around Schuylerville and spreading Christmas cheer. The festivities start at 1:30 p.m. when the village’s public library will host a free, all-ages lantern-making and decorating workshop.

From there, participants will meet at the Gateway Visitor’s Center on Ferry Street and Reds Road at 3:30 p.m. Special guest St. Nicholaas will join them and lead the caroling journey.

This event is part of the “Look to the Starlight” festival, a month-long celebration of the winter season in Schuylerville. All are invited to participate in the fun by voting for their favorite window display during December by scanning the barcode on any “Celebrate the Winter Season in Schuylerville” poster, which can be found posted in participating businesses. Casting a vote enters the participant into a drawing for a gift certificate to Bound by Fate Brewing or Kickstart Cafe.

Saturday’s event, dubbed “Schuylerville’s Winter Star Light Sing,” is open to the public. Other special events and offerings will be announced throughout December on both the Schuylerville Community Conversations and Schuylerville Community Council Facebook pages.