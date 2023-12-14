CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office hosted its 37th annual Hilltown Christmas event. It started when deputies wanted to give one family toys for Christmas, and it has grown every year.

The event this year will give out toys to more than 500 children around Albany County. Officials said this is the largest year of donations by far.

“It’s a great program,” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said. “We have been doing it for decades, and it’s a great day for the department and the community.”

The partnerships that help make the event possible include Toys for Tots and CSX.