SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Mitten Tree Program at the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center is seeking donations of winter wear for those in need. Donations benefit CAPTAIN Community Human Services, Franklin Community Center, and Shelters of Saratoga.

The annual Mitten Tree Program runs from November 28 to Wednesday, January 3. Accepted items include new or handmade winter gear, hats, scarves, gloves, and mittens.

“As the holiday season approaches, we’re reminded how important it is to give back,” said Karen Verrigni, director of the Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center. “This annual tradition provides hundreds of pieces of winter wear to those in need during the cold winter months. The kindness and generosity of our region is heartwarming!”

Donations can be brought to the Visitor Center Mitten Tree at 297 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Donors can hang the items on the tree.