GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking to finish your Christmas shopping—or start it—at Crossgates Mall? Well, either way, you’re in luck. According to a Monday morning press release, the shopping center will extend its hours starting on Black Friday, November 25, to “make this holiday season magical and memorable for everyone.”

Crossgates will join several industry leaders by closing on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. But early Friday, the center will ring in the holiday season with extended hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Crossgates Mall is extending its hours for the holiday season. (Photo: Crossgates Mall)

“There’s something magical about the in-store holiday shopping experience,” said Jen Smith, Marketing Director at Crossgates. “From spending quality time with friends and family in a fun, festive environment to finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list – and bringing it home the same day – it’s a tradition and experience that online shopping simply cannot touch. We’re excited to celebrate the holiday season and can’t wait to share everything we have in store for a safe and memorable shopping experience.”

And if that wasn’t enough holiday excitement, Santa Claus is coming to town on Black Friday too. His temporary home will be located on the lower level near Apex Entertainment.

Guests can check the individual hours of stores by visiting Crossgates’ website. The shopping center is located at 1 Crossgates Mall Road, in Albany.