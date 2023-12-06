ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The expenses of the holiday season can be difficult for a lot of families, but a local organization is helping ease the burden. Broadview Federal Credit Union distributed more than $200,000 worth of gifts during their Holiday Sharing initiative.

The presents and donations are collected and distributed to thousands of people in the Capital Region.

“It just makes me super proud to know that, as an organization, that we are setting the tone to make sure that everyone has a joyful season,” Chief Community Officer Kathy Lanni said. “This can be very stressful for many families who are just trying to make ends meet on a daily basis, and then you have the stress of the holiday, so we are able to say, you know what? We got ya. We got ya covered.”

This is the 32nd year for the program, and organizers said it’s up 25 percent over last year.