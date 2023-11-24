CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblyman Scott Bendett is spearheading a toy drive to spread holiday cheer this season. Recommended donations are new, unopened, and unwrapped board games, dolls, action figures, sports equipment, art supplies, and more.

“Donating toys to struggling friends, families, and neighbors over the holidays is a great way to give back,” said Bendett. “We want nothing but the best for our children, but unfortunately, the current financial climate our state and country are facing this year makes saving money for Christmas presents that much more difficult. My hope with this drive is to encourage our communities to come together and give from the heart so everyone can wake up to a wonderful Christmas morning.”

The toy drive runs from November 27 to December 8. Donations can be dropped off at Assemblyman Bendett’s office at:

1580 Columbia Turnpike

Building 4, Suite 1A

Castleton-on-Hudson, NY, 12033

At the end of the toy drive, donations will be delivered to Toys for Tots locations in the community. Questions can be directed to Chief of Staff Robert Zullo at (518) 822-7718.