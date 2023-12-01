ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local charity got into the holiday spirit on Friday with some help from a utility company. Dozens of National Grid employees stopped by the Ronald McDonald House in Albany to put up energy efficient Christmas lights and a Christmas tree.

The Ronald McDonald House supports families of children facing medical challenges. Organizers said the holiday decorations will help brighten their days.

“It’s a joyful thing not only for the families staying here, but our staff enjoy it, our volunteers look forward to it, and I think the community at large, really, anticipates when the house is all lit up as they drive down South Lake Avenue, so it’s a gift to lots of people for the whole season,” Interim CEO Kimmy Venter said.

National Grid also collected donations to support the charity’s mission.