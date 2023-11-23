ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Victory Outreach Center is serving something more than just turkey this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, the church outreach center is giving out winter coats alongside every meal.

From noon to 2 p.m., volunteers will offer a selection of winter coats along with to-go turkey dinners. Victory Outreach Center is located at 118 Quail St.

The outreach center is a new part of Victory Church’s Albany footprint. The center opened this month following the closure of a 25-year stint running a similar operation near First and Quail streets.