A Washington County village to light up each night with decorated holiday windows

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Cambridge and the surrounding area will light up the night with holiday window decorations starting on December 1. A new window decoration will be revealed each night through December 24.

A mix of individual homes, businesses, and organizations will be participating and windows will stay lit through January 15. The public is invited to take a drive or walk and enjoy the windows.

Each night, a new window will be revealed at around 5 p.m. Some locations will even be giving out holiday treats. The village reminds guests to adhere to all CDC COVID guidelines.

You can see the map of each location and date of the lighting below:

(Village of Cambridge)

This project was launched in 2019 and is based on the Advent Windows tradition that is popular in England. More information can be found on the event Facebook page.