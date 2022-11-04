ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local radio favorite, 98.3 TRY, started cranking out the Christmas jams Friday morning. iHeartMedia Albany announced the station will switch to its “Greatest Hits of Christmas” format, broadcasting nonstop festive favorites over the radio and online.

The spirited station will play music by Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, The Jackson 5, Dean Martin, and other favorites to usher in the holiday season. On-air personalities Jaime Roberts, Martha Quinn, Jeffrey T. Mason, and Kristina will continue to host the station’s programming.

“We’re excited to celebrate our 21st anniversary of holiday music,” said Howard Greiner, Area President for iHeartMedia Albany. “As families look to gather and celebrate the holiday season this year, we are excited to be a continuing part of that celebration with them.”

Fans can listen to 98.3 TRY “The Greatest Hits of Christmas,” on 98.3 FM or the station’s website, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the app.