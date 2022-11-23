COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greater Loudonville Association is hosting its annual holiday tree lighting on November 27. The event will be held at Loudon Green Park at 4 p.m.

“I am pleased to have been asked to light the tree and continue to be a part of the tradition where our community comes together to help kick off the holiday season,” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey. The tree lighting will also have a toy drive for Toys for Tots along with holiday music featuring a special guest.

RSVPS’ are not required but are appreciated. Visit the Greater Loudonville website for more information on events in the area. Loudon Green Park which is located at the corner of Route 9 and Menand Road.