GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Chamber announced the start of the Holiday Angel Program for this holiday season. The program helps families in the Guilderland school district who are going through a hard time.

The Holiday Angel program provides gifts or warm clothing for children. The members of the Guilderland Chamber donate toys, clothing and household items to families who are struggling to make ends meet. The Chamber gets requests from families via the school districts and writes each request on an angel card. The cards are then distributed throughout the community to be fulfilled and then brought back to the Chamber.

Holiday Angels 2016

If you’d like to help out a family this holiday season, you can call or stop by the Guilderland Chamber to take an individual Angel and bring back the gift on the back of that card. Drop off the wrapped gift with the card to the chamber office located at 2050 Western Ave/Star Plaza by December 14. Donations to buy gift cards are also welcomed, and sponsorships this year from Five Guys, Expressive Journeys, and Crossgates Mall help to cover these costs as well.