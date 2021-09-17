New Troy taqueria serving up tacos and tradition

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At La Capital Tacos, they want you to “live everyday like it’s Taco Tuesday.” Owner and Chef Yair De La Rosa opened the Troy taqueria in a former taxi stand in January in the hopes of sharing his rich Mexican culture with the community.

De La Rosa moved to the United States from Mexico almost twenty years ago. He worked as a chef in Florida and New York City before moving to Troy.

When he arrived in the Collar City, he immediately saw the need for a restaurant that serves the authentic street food you’d find on the streets of Mexico City.

Instead of ground beef, sour cream and flour tortillas, you’ll find carne asada, crema and homemade corn tortillas.

This week La Capital Tacos is participating in its first Troy Restaurant Week.

As Louis Finley reports this week, Troy businesses are asking customers during the weeklong event to be a little patient as staff continue to deal with some of the impacts of the pandemic including a truck driver shortage.

Troy Restaurant Week ends on Sunday, Sept. 19.

