ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seven pieces of artwork from well-known Hispanic and Latino artists are on display from now until the middle of October at the New York State Capitol. The best part? The exhibit is totally free to the public.

“Here in New York we have the fourth largest Hispanic-Latino community in the country so we’re excited that OGS can lift up these great artists and share them with the public for free right here in the New York State Capitol,” said Commissioner Jeanette Moy of the New York State Office Of General Services.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. If you can’t visit the exhibit, you can view the pieces digitally on the Empire State Plaza website.