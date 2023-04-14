ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Historical Society is hosting gardening and cleanup days throughout the Spring and Summer at Ten Broeck Mansion. The maintenance efforts kick off this weekend with a Garden Day on Friday and a Clean-Up Day on Saturday.

Friday Garden Days will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The focus will be on light gardening, including planting, mulching, weeding, and thinning plants. All abilities are welcome, and training can be provided to those new to gardening.

Saturday Clean-Up Days run from 9 to 11 a.m. with a focus on grounds, trash pick-up, stick pick-up, and light raking. All abilities are welcome. Gloves will be provided, but hats and sunscreen are recommended. Volunteers ages 8-16 are welcome but must be supervised by a parent. Volunteers 16-18 must have a parent or guardian’s signature on a permission form, which will be provided at check-in.

Refreshments will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring a water bottle if possible. These events are free to the public. For more information or to RSVP, click here.