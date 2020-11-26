‘Hats off’ to Bryant & Stratton College: over 300 winter hats donated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bryant & Stratton College Albany collected over 300 winter hats for pediatric cancer patients all over the United States as part of their Hatsgiving/Hats that Help initiative. Donations of warm, winter hats have been collected and are on the way to children in pediatric cancer units nationwide.

“As this year continues to throw challenges our way, one thing that has remained consistent is the heart and passion for giving back to the community here at Bryant & Stratton College,” said Brianna Birdsall, Career Services Advisor. “I am so proud of our student-athletes who took time to assist with

this fundraiser. Our baseball team donated over 75 hats!”

Bryant & Stratton College is part of the Hatsgiving/Hats That Help initiative, as well as the Toys for Tots campaign, to give back this holiday season.