CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, the Washington County Fairground announced the lineup for its Movies in the Pumpkin Patch drive-in movie series. The family fun comes just in time for the Halloween season this fall, on the weekend of Oct. 7-9.

Every fall, the Washington County Fairground hosts the event to provide Halloween-themed family events to the area. Gates open at 5:30 for each showing, with food trucks onsite. The movies kick off at 7:30 p.m., and include:

Friday, Oct. 7 “Hocus Pocus”

Saturday, Oct. 8 Double feature: “Encanto” and “A Quiet Place: Part II” Both movies start at the same time on different screens

Sunday, Oct. 9 “Gremlins”



The annual event is hosted by the Salvation Army of Glens Falls. Tickets are priced at $20 per car.