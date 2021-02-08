Halfmoon launching new initiative to support local businesses

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon is launching an exciting new business initiative called, “Loving that we live in Halfmoon-Shop our local Businesses.” Over the next few weeks, Halfmoon will be highlighting different businesses on their Town Facebook page and on their Town website.

Officials say the purpose of the project is to highlight food service, retail, charitable organizations, and others who have invested in Halfmoon.

“We encourage all of our Town residents, friends, and businesses to “share” our posts and to shop local- we need to keep our area businesses thriving. We will get thru these difficult times and we will be better and stronger TOGETHER,” said Supervisor Kevin Tollisen.

The initiative will launch on Monday, February 8 and continue for several weeks in an effort to support local Halfmoon businesses and organizations. For questions and additional information, contact Supervisor Kevin Tollisen’s Office at (518) 371-7410 ext. 2200.