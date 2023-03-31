The flag of the Town of Halfmoon, NY outside of the Town Hall, 2017. (JB82 / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Halfmoon launched a new community survey as part of its ongoing Comprehensive Plan Update. The survey will allow residents an opportunity to share their thoughts about the Town and to help shape Halfmoon’s future.

Halfmoon explains the survey gathers information about the Town from a broad group of community members, residents, business owners, and other stakeholders. Responses will provide valuable guidance and direction for the Comprehensive Plan Update effort and all survey responses are kept anonymous.

Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen comments, “Halfmoon is a fantastic place to live with an incredible quality of life, but it didn’t happen by accident. It took hard work, leadership, careful planning, and listening to residents’ concerns. Our new Community Survey will use resident feedback to strengthen our Comprehensive Plan Update. I encourage Town residents to visit here and take part in the survey to help chart an even stronger, more successful future for Halfmoon,”