ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Habitat ReStore in the Capital District is moving across the street! The ReStore will be located at 71 Fuller Road instead of 70 Fuller Road once moving is complete later in the spring.

The organization’s primary mission is to raise money for Habitat for Humanity’s local work. The ReStore accepts donated new and used home improvement goods and sells them in their stores. They’ll be moving into a new retail place with ample parking, heat and air conditioning, a donation drop off dock and more. The organization explains they will remain open at 70 Fuller Road throughout the winter. The ReStore is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.