GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland’s branch of the Capital District YMCA (CDYMCA) will be hosting a family fun night on Saturday, January 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It costs $20 per family and is open to everyone aged 2 and up.

This event will have a bounce house, games, ping pong, gaga ball, arts and crafts, snacks, and swim evaluations. Bring a swimsuit and towel if you want to swim. The YMCA requires online pre-registration and payment for the event, held at 250 Winding Brook Drive in Guilderland.

You will have the opportunity to tour the Guilderland branch to see the opportunities for members and non-members within the building. If you become a CDYMCA member during the event you will get the month of January for free with a waived joiners fee.

The CDYMCA is a non-profit organization serving community members in 11 branches. They unite men, women, and children of all backgrounds with programs and services focused on the holistic development of children and youth, family strengthening, and health and wellness.