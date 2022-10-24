GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Teachers Association held a food drive Monday for families in need in the area. The food drive took place at the Guilderland Public Library.

It was part of a week long effort by the teachers association to help feed children in their district and their families. The food pantries in Altamont and Guilderland will receive the food from this week’s drive.

“What we are hoping is that it helps some of our students who are unable to have ample food supplies in their home to have a few more staples in their pantries,” Guilderland Teachers Association Pres. Emily Mineau said.

Officials said the biggest need right now for local food banks is rice, beans and canned vegetables.