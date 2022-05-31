GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Farmer’s Market has found its permanent home at the Guilderland Public Library. This year, there will be 30 vendors at the market.

Last year, the market was hosted by Mixed Breed Brewing. 30 vendors including most of the vendors from the previous years plus new produce vendors, desserts, smoothies, coffee, honey, bread bakers, artists, crafters, distillers, and more will be present this year.

The market will be open Sundays, July through the first week of October from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This is the 5th anniversary of the Guilderland Farmer’s Market.