ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place for a new home in Schenectady County. Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County started to build a home on Cramer Avenue in Rotterdam.

The property has been vacant since 2020 when a deteriorating home was demolished. The Capital Region Land Bank donated the property to Habitat for Humanity as part of ongoing efforts to improve access to affordable housing.

“There is a need for affordable housing in not only Schenectady County but in a lot of communities around the country, so it’s really important to be able to have options like this for families,” Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County Exec. Dir. Kathy Fernandez said. “Home ownership provides stability not only for the family but for the communities as well.”

This will be Habitat for Humanity’s second home in Rotterdam. The first was completed in 2019.