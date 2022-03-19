CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, March 18, two of the largest human service groups in Greene County raised nearly $3,000 to support Ukraine relief efforts through their “Community Coin Collection” at the Catskill Hose Company. The fundraiser saw volunteers from Community Action of Greene County and Catholic Charities of Columbia and Greene Counties stationed outside the Hose Company collecting money from community members- in the form of change.

“Many people are watching the news right now and asking: ‘How can I help?'” said Theresa Lux, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Columbia and Green Counties. “Our Coin Collection is a chance for our neighbors to do just that: help, in whatever way they can. I am particularly grateful to Community Action of Greene County and the Catskill Hose Company for making this fundraiser possible. Together, with the people of Greene County, we’ll provide real, tangible help to the people of Ukraine.”

“A staff member came to me and suggested we donate items from our thrift store to Ukrainian Refugees- like so many of us, she was feeling helpless while watching the horrors play out each night on the television. Often those types of collections take on a life of their own. After thinking a while on it, I realized that we needed to do something and this idea came to mind,” said Florence Ohle, Executive Director of Community Action of Greene Counties, Inc. “I knew others would want to participate- so many of us are affected by what is happening right now in Ukraine. I immediately thought of Catholic Charities- this is what we do throughout the year. We work together to help people in need. Thank you, Theresa and staff, and to the Village of Catskill, Catskill Hose Co., staff and volunteers who participated, and all those who donated!”

Catholic Charities is also partnering with the Diocesan Investment and Loan Trust, which has committed to match every dollar donated through Catholic Charities up to $50,000. Those interested in donating online may do so on Catholic Charities’ website.