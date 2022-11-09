ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Green Tech High Charter School and its partners are finding ways to give back to the local community this Thanksgiving season. On November 18, students and family members will deliver Thanksgiving food baskets to families in the Capital Region. On November 19, the school will host a free Thanksgiving dinner from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their campus at 99 Slingerland St.

Supplies are first come, first serve, so families that would like to receive a Thanksgiving basket or know a family who might like to receive one are asked to contact Ms. Shaquilla Scott at (518) 694-3400 ext. 9813 to reserve one by November 14. To foster the holiday spirit, Green Tech will also be delivering food baskets to homes selected at random.

Green Tech is also asking for donations of nonperishable items or monetary donations through November 15. Nonperishables can be dropped off at the Green Tech campus. For monetary donations, contact Ms. Shaquilla Scott at the number above or at sscott@greentechhigh.org.